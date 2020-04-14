Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Vincent Robinson
The former Bridgeport High School star is Jackson County’s only Mr. Basketball award winner. Robinson won the award, awarded by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, in 1985. Robinson averaged 32 points and 18 rebounds per game his senior season. He played collegiately at Memphis State and UTC and was a member of the inaugural Class of the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
NUMBERS
1,551
The number of strikeouts that former Scottsboro softball pitcher Hilary Mavromat recorded in her career.
9
Teams from Jackson County that have won AHSAA boys basketball state championships. Jackson County/Scottsboro has won four (1934, 1938, 1944 and 1967), Pisgah has won three (1959, 1964 and 1966) and Section has won two (1969 and 2003).
DATES
1.22.1994
Top-seeded Skyline rallied in the second half to defeat second-seeded Section 81-69 to win the program’s first Jackson County Boys Basketball Tournament championship. The Vikings, coached by Harold West, trailed 20-18 after one quarter and 40-34 at halftime. Skyline led 50-48 after three quarters before outscoring Section 31-21 in the fourth period. Caleb Manning posted a team-high 26 points for Skyline while Joey Stewart scored 24, Chris Lands netted 18 and Jonathan McBride added 13. Section got 26 points from Paul Bell, 20 from Sam Long and 12 from Patrick Kirby.
5.5.2003
The Scottsboro girls golf team, coached by Alicia Bell, won the Class 1A-6A Section 4 Tournament at Goose Pond Colony to qualify for the AHSAA Golf State Championship Tournament. Scottsboro posted a team score of 273, 23 shots better than runner-up Grissom. Ashley Looney and Beth Bratton both shot an 85 for Scottsboro while Heather Armstrong shot a 103 and Beth Bailey shot a 105.
DID YOU KNOW?
In 1994, Paint Rock Valley track and field standout Keesha Sanders (now Keesha King) won four state titles at the Class 1A state meet. Her point total was good enough to give PRV a state runner-up finish despite her being PRV’s only team member.
