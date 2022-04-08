A joint investigation on April 1 resulted in the arrest of a Scottsboro woman on various drug-related charges.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said the sheriff’s office, Scottsboro Police Department, Skyline Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Region F Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on West Willow Street in Scottsboro.
“During the course of this search, investigators located approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, 12.2 grams of marijuana and approximately ½ gram of suspected heroin, along with $3,270 in U.S. currency,” said Harnen.
Harnen added that investigators located various items of drug paraphernalia, including bongs, digital scales, pipes and baggies, which he said are indicative of drug sales.
Present at the residence during the search was Angel Brite Stewart, 33 of Scottsboro, who was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
Stewart was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where she still remains on a $43,500 bond.
