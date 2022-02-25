CleBer LLC, in Paint Rock, was one of seven Alabama companies recognized this week by Gov. Kay Ivey for success in selling goods and services in markets across the globe, helping to sustain robust export activities that create jobs and spark economic growth across the state.
CleBer LLC received the Governor’s Trade Excellence Award for its manufacture of a unique tractor for the world’s farmers.
“Consumers in markets across the globe are learning that ‘Made in Alabama’ is synonymous with top-level quality, and they want more of the goods produced in our state,” said Ivey. “The innovation, craftsmanship and ingenuity of products created by Alabama’s talented workers really makes them second to none.”
Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the exporting accomplishments of CleBer LLC and others are elevating the state’s profile on the global business stage.
“Each year, the success of the Governor’s Trade Excellence Award winners comes as a result of their vision and enterprise,” said Canfield. “These companies are on the cutting edge in their industries, and we’re committed to helping them get the products to customers around the world.”
CleBer, which manufactures small farm and light agriculture equipment, saw a need in Cuba in 2016 and developed a durable, easy-to-maintain and affordable tractor, Oggun, to be used for small farms.
The Oggun tractor is now literally worldwide, according to Horace Clemmons, a founder of CleBer and former Jackson County commissioner. The Oggun tractor is now manufactured in the Phillipines. Clemmons said his company also has a relationship with Central Phillippines University.
“We have ongoing discussions in Angola, Zambia, Ghana and South Africa on manufacturing the Oggun tractor,” said Clemmons.
Clemmons said this week’s recognition by the governor was heartfelt as he remembered Ronnie Baugh, who passed away May 23, 2021 in a tragic accident.
“With every concept that is successful, there is always someone whose selfless work in the background is key to that success,” said Clemmons. “Ronnie Baugh, singlehandedly, assembled most of the Oggun I and II tractors that we shipped on a global basis. He was also the key technical go to guy for technical support for our partners and customers on a global basis.”
Clemmons said he and Baugh traveled the world to advance the concepts of open systems manufacturing for smallholder farm mechanization.
“His knowledge and easy manner were appreciated everywhere we went,” said Clemmons. “There is no way to replace Ronnie. We hope to honor his memory with forever going forward using his name with all of our products.”
