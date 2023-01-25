On Jan. 7, tragedy struck the Woodville community when Nancy Helms died from a car accident at the age of 75. As the news spread around the small town of her accident, hospitalization and death, a prayer chain began, wishing for a good outcome for the woman who has never met a stranger in Woodville and would always take control of a room she entered.
“Mrs. Helms was the person that if she met somebody that she technically didn’t know, by the time she left talking to you, she knew you,” Woodville Public Library Director Alyssa Cosby said. “She knew where you’d come from, she knew a lot of your family history, she knew what brought you here, she knew where you worked and where you worked before… I don’t think that there was anybody in this town that she didn’t know who they were and they didn’t know where she was.”
After Helms passed and word began to spread, the town shut down for a day. Many couldn’t sleep the night before, still processing the loss.
“Woodville had a very hard night that night. She was not the only death, we had (James Webb) who was hit up on Nat Mountain, he was 40 and he was killed. The day after, Woodville is a ghost town. Everybody is just making posts on Facebook, commenting on Facebook talking about ‘I can’t believe she’s gone’, they’re messaging each other, they’re messaging me like ‘can we bring food to the family, do you think it’d be OK, what do they need.’”
The community stops by the Helms’ to drop off food and share how much Nancy meant to them, overloading the Helms’ with food to the point they had to freeze entire casseroles.
Helms worked as a teacher, teaching from 1970 until her retirement in 2009, bouncing between Paint Rock Valley High School, Jackson County’s Homebound Teacher and teaching Woodville High School’s Home Economics class.
While teaching Home Economics at Woodville, Helms would give the students cooking recipe box with all of the various foods Helms makes, headlined by her famous pecan tarts.
“She would take (pecan tarts) to any function that we had. She had just made them for our town dinner for all of the employees and volunteers, our breakfast for employees, parades, for the fire department for everybody to eat after the parade so if you hadn’t had one of her pecan tarts, you probably just moved into Woodville the day that she passed away,” Cosby said.
During her time teaching at Woodville, she was the one students’ would often go to for a break or when having a tough day.
“She was the teacher that everybody went to when you had your first heartbreak. There was a couch that was supposed to be for movies but that’s where she would let you sit when you had your first heartbreak or you weren’t feeling good, she would just say ‘just go sit here this period/block and just relax,’” Town Clerk Hannah Duncan said.
When Savannah Taylor, still a student at Woodville, gave birth to her son and returned to school, she had Helms in her first block. Helms could tell when Taylor was exhausted and would call Taylor’s second block teacher, make up a story of how she needed Taylor for second block and let Taylor rest in Helms’ “living room”.
“That’s the kind of mothering type she was,” Cosby said. “She had no girls until her granddaughter, Ellie, but she had all of (her students), so we were her girls.”
Helms worked closely with the Woodville public library, serving as one of the first board members for the library in 1984, serving until her death.
“If she thought that library needed something, she made sure that everybody knew it and made sure that the town council knew it,” Duncan said.
To the community, Helms was many things: a teacher, a mother, ‘Nana’, leader, mentor and friend.
The library closed for the week after her death, with Cosby unable to go back with the knowledge Helms wouldn’t drop by and say hey.
At the funeral, traffic was stopped in Woodville, with people lining up in their cars to pay their respects.
“She would’ve been tickled to know that she stopped traffic for a day,” Cosby said.
The flowers for her grave took up more room than the graveside area. Flowers came from all over the county: Paint Rock Valley High School, the Woodville Fire Department, the Woodville Public Library and multiple businesses.
After the funeral, the ladies of Woodville organized a town dinner at the Bob Jones Community Center. They made many dishes that they believed were Helms’ favorites, with one exception: the pecan tarts.
“I think that’s the first time I’ve been to anything where there were (no pecan tarts). Nobody made any, I think everybody just thought it was too soon,” Cosby said. “There was a dessert table but I don’t remember seeing any pecan tarts. That was her thing, I don’t think anybody would have been able to make something that represented who she was so much.”
As time has moved since then, the pain remains and there will be a present sting every event where she would have normally been present.
“All those firsts that are going to hit not just the family but the town, that’s going to be on everybody’s mind at every event that she’s supposed to be there and she’s not. That’s going to be hard to come back from… She was somebody that always loved everybody and was always there and now we have to learn how to go forward without her being there but still knowing she’s there somewhere, we just can’t see her. It’s going to take some adjustment but we have to get back to normal because if she was here and we weren’t getting back to normal, we’d be in trouble.”
