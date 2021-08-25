The Woodville football team won’t take Week 1 off after all.
The Panthers have added a game at Douglas Friday night, giving Woodville a 10th regular-season game, head coach Matt Sanders confirmed to the Jackson County Sentinel Tuesday night.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Douglas High School.
The opportunity for Woodville to play the Eagles opened up Tuesday when Douglas’ scheduled Week 1 opponent, Brindlee Mountain, was forced to cancel because of COVID-19 issues.
Douglas was hosting Brindlee Mountain for Homecoming this week. The Eagles are not receiving a forfeit from Brindlee Mountain, thus making the matchup with Woodville an official game.
“It happened pretty quickly, got a call from (Douglas) coach (Brandon) Lyles asking us if we’d come play a home game (for them). I asked our kids, and even though (Douglas is) a 5A (team), are kids were excited about it. We talked about some terms and finalized it.”
Woodville will receive some financial considerations from Douglas for making the trip to DHS. Douglas, located in Marshall County, will be the first Class 5A school that 1A Woodville has played in program history.
“I feel bad for the Brindlee Mountain kids because they deserve to get to play 10 games, but I’m happy that our kids, especially our seniors, who were only guaranteed to play nine games and now they’re guaranteed 10 games,” he said. “It’s big for our young kids to get some more game experience. Some of them were making their first varsity start last week and some were playing in their first football game. (Douglas is) going to be a good challenge for us but gets us ready for the region and for the playoffs if we’re fortunate to be one of the four teams out of our region that make the playoffs.”
Douglas (1-0) opened the season in Week 0 with a 43-6 win at Weaver. Sanders is very familiar with the Eagles from his time on the Boaz coaching staff — Boaz and Douglas are region rivals — and said this Douglas team features “the best group of skill guys I’ve seen Douglas have. Coach Lyles has done a great job with them.”
Woodville (0-1), which lost at Ider last Thursday, went to work on the basics of Douglas at Tuesday’s practice. Still, Sanders said, this week is about Woodville “getting better at our craft.”
“Yeah we need to know what (Douglas) is going to do,” he said, “but it doesn’t matter if we don’t tackle well or we aren’t blocking correctly. We’re going to focus on us and what we can control and what we need to do get better.”
