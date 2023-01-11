The Skyline girls and the North Sand Mountain boys are the top seeds for the 2023 Jackson County Basketball Tournament.
The Vikings and Bison were named the top-seeded during a vote at a Jackson County Tournament coaches meeting on Monday.
It’s the second straight season Skyline has been the girls top-seed while NSM is the varsity boys No. 1 seed for the second time in three years.
The Jackson County Tournament, which also includes junior varsity girls and junior varsity boys divisions, begins Jan. 16 and concludes Jan. 21. Skyline High School is hosting this year’s tournament.
Pisgah’s girls and Section’s boys are the defending county champions.
Following Skyline in the varsity girls seeding is Pisgah second, North Sand Mountain third, Woodville fourth, North Jackson fifth and Section sixth.
Meanwhile, following NSM in the varsity boys seeding is Skyline second, Pisgah third, Woodville fourth, Section fifth and North Jackson sixth.
Here are the varsity and junior varsity tournament division schedules:
Varsity Girls
Monday, Jan. 16
› Woodville vs. North Jackson, 6 p.m.
› NSM vs. Section, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
› Skyline vs. Woodville/North Jackson winner, 6 p.m.
› Pisgah vs. NSM/Section winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
› Championship Game, 6:30 p.m.
Varsity Boys
Tuesday, Jan. 17
› Pisgah vs. North Jackson, 6 p.m.
› Woodville vs. Section, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
› NSM vs. Woodville/Section winner, 6 p.m.
› Skyline vs. Pisgah/North Jackson winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
› Championship Game, 8 p.m.
Junior Varsity Girls
Monday, Jan. 16
› Section vs. North Jackson, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
› Skyline vs. NSM, 4 p.m.
› Pisgah vs. Section/North Jackson winner, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
› Championship Game, 4 p.m.
Junior Varsity Boys
Tuesday, Jan. 17
› North Jackson vs. Skyline, 4 p.m.
› Pisgah vs. Woodville, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
› Section vs. Pisgah/Woodville winner, 4 p.m.
› NSM vs. North Jackson/Skyline winner, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
› Championship Game, 5:15 p.m.
