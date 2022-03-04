After winning the 2018 Class 3A state championship, Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison really wanted his team to repeat the following season.
The opportunity to do before had come up short.
After getting two straight state championships, Ellison asked why not win three straight. After getting three, why not four? And getting four, he asked why not five?
Ellison got the latest request Friday morning, as top-ranked Pisgah closed out half-a-decade of state dominance by winning its AHSAA record-tying fifth consecutive state championship with a 74-54 win over No. 9 St. Luke’s in the Class 2A Girls State Championship Game at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
Pisgah, which won its 10th all-state title and the eighth of Ellison’s 26-year coaching tenure, tied Lauderdale County for the longest state championship winning streak. (Class 6A Hazel Green will try to tie the record as well on Saturday). The Eagles won Class 3A state titles from 2018-20 before winning the past two 2A state championships.
“Just to win that many in a row is insane,” said Class 2A State Tournament MVP Molly Heard.
Pisgah finished the season on an 18-game winning streak while going 33-3. During their five-year state championship run, the Eagles are 154-14 and have won 35 consecutive postseason games.
“All I can think of is the players that we’ve had,” Ellison said of the championship streak. “We’ve had so many great ones, so many great role players, not just the ones that were getting the headlines. The great role players that did the dirty work that people didn’t see. I remember the people that have helped us get there and the players that did all the hard work.”
Heard finished her stellar career with bang, winning her fifth state title while never having to endure a season-ending loss. She also became Pisgah’s all-time leading scorer with 2,696 points, two more than former teammate, 2019 Alabama Miss Basketball and Auburn player, Annie Hughes.
“To think I could do that, that’s amazing,” adding that she couldn’t “wrap my head around” her career. “No better way going out than with a state championship. My teammates, it feels like we’ve played together forever. It feels like Coach E has been my coach forever. It’s just been so great.”
Heard, a Lipscomb signee, finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, four blocked shots and two steals. She finished at the top of near the top of nearly every Pisgah career statistical category.
“She’s a generational player,” Ellison said of Heard. “I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of them, had so many players that a lot of coaches only get one in a lifetime. She deserves all the accolades she’s gotten.”
Senior contributions, Ellison said, have been a staple during Pisgah’s title streak, and Karlee Holcomb and Lila Kate Wheeler continued that trend with 23 and 13 points respectively against St. Luke’s (21-9).
“It was huge that Karlee was able to step in and make some 3s, Lila Kate as well, making those big shots when (St. Luke’s) was trying to keep (Heard and junior guard Kallie Tinker) from scoring,” Ellison said. “I am so proud of my seniors. My seniors have stepped up to the challenge. They won’t ever know how much I’m going to miss them, how much I love them. They led…just awesome experience to watch them grow like that.”
Pisgah also got four points and seven rebounds from eighth-grader Campbell Barron, three points and three assists from Tinker and two points each from Madeline Flammia (seven rebounds), Kinsey Dalton and Makenna Wilborn.
The Eagles built a 19-15 lead over St. Luke’s after one quarter before stretching their advantage 30-20 at halftime. The teams traded baskets for the first half of the third quarter before Pisgah closed the frame with a 13-2 scoring run to lead 54-41 entering the fourth. Pisgah’s lead eventually ballooned to as large as 24.
“We played pretty good at times. Had little lulls, (but) never felt worried, felt like we were going to stay in control because all the girls acted like they were in control,” Ellison said. “I didn’t feel like we were in danger (at halftime), but I felt like we needed to catch another gear…we came out and pulled away.”
Keeping the program’s state-championship streak alive was cause for both celebration and relief, Pisgah players and coaches said. It was also about keeping a legacy alive.
“It means a lot more knowing it’s my last time,” Holcomb said. “Being a senior, you know you have a lot to answer to from the people in front of you. It feels really good to keep it going and leave it to the next people to step up to the challenge to keep it going.”
And the latest title has Ellison asking why not six in a row?
“It’s like a fairy-tale,” he said. “Six is going to be a challenge with this graduating class. Let’s be real, it going to be hard to replace these (seniors). But it’s hard to replace them every year. We’ve got a lot of rebuilding to do, but with the leadership of Kallie and others, we’ll grow up and step up to the challenge and try to keep it going.”
