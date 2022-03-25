A Jackson County Jail inmate is dead after allegedly attempting to hang himself from a bed inside his cell Thursday.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said corrections deputies discovered Phillip Dodson, 45 of Eastridge, Tennessee, in the process of hanging himself.
“He was immediately provided first aid by corrections deputies and emergency medical personnel from Highlands Ambulance Service,” said Harnen.
Dodson was transported to the emergency room of Highlands Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, said Harnen.
Harnen said Dodson had been in the county jail since Feb. 28 on failure to appear and bond removal charges.
“As is the case with any in custody death, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations was contacted and responded to investigate this incident,” Harnen said.
