Redstone Federal Credit Union will temporarily close all its branch lobbies, beginning March 21, until further notice. This action is part of the credit union’s efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Redstone’s drive-thru stations or ITMs and ATMs will remain open at each branch from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each Saturdays.
Members have several options available for completing their banking needs including:
• Online and mobile banking, available 24/7 for members to check balances, transfer funds, make payments, deposit checks and more;
• Live chat, call center or by email at acctserv@redfcu.org. Reach the call center at 800-234-1234.
Starting March 23, members with specific needs that cannot be completed using the above options, will be seen by appointment only. Visit Redstone’s website at redfcu.org/Covid-19 for details on how to make appointments, other important information and the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.