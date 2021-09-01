A manhunt continues for a man accused of beating a woman in Walker County.
Adam Ruiz led several law enforcement agencies through a multi-county chase that started in Walker County, made its way through Huntsville, and ended in the Stevenson area.
According to reports, last Friday Jasper City Police responded to call of an unresponsive adult female. The woman had experienced multiple injuries, including severe head trauma.
According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had recently made a police report for a serious felony offense allegedly committed by Ruiz and David “Wody” Shoemaker.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said a vehicle believed to have Ruiz in it, went to Stevenson and got off on the 117 exit.
“The vehicle crossed the median and went through a fence and into a pasture, going through tree lines,” said Harnen.
Harnen said a perimeter was set up and a helicopter and tracking dogs were brought in.
“It took a couple of hours, but we found the truck, which was severely damaged,” said Harnen.
Harnen said authorities were unable to track Ruiz.
Ruiz is considered dangerous, authorities said. Harnen said, as of now, there have been no reports of suspicious prowlers or vehicles.
Once apprehended, Ruiz will also face charges in Jackson County.
