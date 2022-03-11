Scottsboro police located two deceased males in an apartment in the 300 block of Taylor Street Thursday night after responding to a call.
Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer said the two males were the apparent victims of fatal gunshot wounds.
“Preliminary findings indicate the two males fatally shot each other,” said Latimer.
Police haven’t released the identities of the two victims as of Friday morning awaiting notification of family members.
“The investigation continues to determine the cause of the shootings,” said Latimer.
