JaVaris Branford
Scottsboro High School Junior
This week’s featured youth is an outstanding basketball player as well as an honor student. JaVaris Branford is a junior at Scottsboro High School.
JaVaris is a member of the National Honor Society. He has been recognized each semester at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program.
He is also a member of Junior Leadership.
In addition to maintaining his academic status, this young man is a standout on the basketball court. He was selected as All-Area for the 2019 season.
Coach Kenny Hill, Scottsboro High School basketball coach, says, “JaVaris has been a leader on the basketball court for the last two years.”
JaVaris says that math is his favorite school subject. “I love numbers,” he adds.
This young man attends Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He serves as an usher at his church. JaVaris also greets people and is active in the youth department.
JaVaris knows that after high school he will attend a university, but he has not yet decided on which one. He says that he plans to study to become a chemical engineer.
When this young man has free time, he enjoys hanging out with his family and friends. He has a part-time job at Unclaimed Baggage.
The son of LaToya and Josh Branford, JaVaris has two siblings. They are Janez and Jasmine Branford. His grandparents are Gwen and Ray Fennell and Queen Jackson and Howard Branford.
