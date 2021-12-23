A Dutton man was arrested Tuesday night after authorities found drugs, moonshine and still in his residence, off County Road 51.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said the narcotics unit, along with DeKalb County Sheriff’s narcotics unit, executed a drug search warrant at the residence.
“Located was a pound of marijuana, two ounces of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a moonshine still and approximately two and a half gallons of untaxed moonshine,” said Harnen.
Jason W. Townson, 40 of Dutton, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana first degree, manufacturing alcohol, illegal possession of alcoholic beverages and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Townson was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he was released Wednesday afternoon on a $30,800 bond.
