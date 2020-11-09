Jackson County authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing the MAPCO store in Stevenson, on Highway 72, early Sunday morning.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said the store was robbed at gun point by a male, who demanded money around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
“The suspect, who is described as a black male, with dreadlock hair, wearing a black hoodie, a hospital mask and black and red pants, entered the business and brandished a handgun while demanding the employee give him money,” said Harnen.
Harnen said the suspect may have left the scene in a white two-door passenger car. He said no one was hurt during the incident.
“This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Harnen.
Anyone who has information regarding this robbery should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610 or your local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.