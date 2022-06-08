Sam Dukes
Will Dukes
Scottsboro High School Class of 2022
This week’s outstanding youths are twins who have decided to continue their education on the same university campus. Sam and Will Dukes are members of the Scottsboro High School Class of 2022.
Sam earned an A and B average during high school. He was recognized at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program and presented a white card at the last program.
During high school this young man was a member of the varsity football team. Sam played in the defensive end position. He was named as a Pat Trammell Team Captain and received the Larry Morris Award.
Sam says that history was his favorite school subject. When he has free time, Sam enjoys attending professional sporting events and working with computers.
Will also earned an A and B average during high school. He was recognized with a white card at the last STAR Program of his senior year.
This young man was a member of the varsity football team throughout high school. Will was an inside linebacker and the long snapper on Special Teams. He was named as a Pat Trammell Team Captain. When Will has free time, he enjoys golfing and hunting.
Sam and Will both will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall. Sam is considering a major in business while Will plans to major in education.
Will has been attending some camps at the University this summer while Sam has been staying busy at home.
These outstanding high school graduates are the sons of Kevin and Shannon Dukes and have an older sister, Laurel Grace.
Their grandparents are Eddie and Lynn Sisco and the late John and Janice Dukes. They attend Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Family pets include Ruby and Annie.
