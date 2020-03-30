The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) has announced that online instruction will continue at all of its campuses, including Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC), through the remainder of the spring semester.
In addition, due to restrictions on event sizes by state and federal officials, all traditional commencement activities will be postponed. NACC has postponed its graduation ceremony until Sept. 3.
“Our system office and chancellor look at what is in the best interest of faculty, staff and students and monitor events closely before making decisions,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “We believe in doing the same thing here at Northeast. Regardless of whichever course of action is taken, our faculty and staff will continue to deliver top- quality, excellent education to our students. That is one thing that is a certainty.”
“Every decision concerning the operations of Alabama’s community colleges is being made with the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and administrators at the forefront,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. “While we couldn’t have imagined what this semester would look like for our colleges, I am incredibly grateful for the creativity, resilience and commitment to learning shown by our faculty, staff and students during this difficult time.”
NACC will continue to offer summer courses. As circumstances continue to evolve, a decision will come later and with guidance from local, state and federal administration on whether these classes will be offered in-person or online.
At this time, NACC’s campus remains closed to public gatherings.
