The Section football team’s Week 4 game at Ider has been canceled.
The game will go down as a Class 2A Region 7 forfeit victory for Section, which is 2-1 overall and 2-0 in region play entering tonight's game at North Sand Mountain.
Ider announced Friday morning that it was forfeiting tonight’s game with Tanner and next Friday’s (Sept. 18) game with Section because of COVID-19 concerns. The Hornets’ record, after the forfeits, will be 1-4 and 0-3 in region play.
Section head coach Chris Hammon told The Sentinel Friday morning that the Lions will try to schedule a “game of no record” next Friday.
If Section is unable to schedule one, it will have two weeks off before it is scheduled to host Falkville in Week 6 on Oct. 2.
