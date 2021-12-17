WWIC Radio owner Greg Bell said this week his radio station plans to broadcast the semifinals and finals of the Sand Mountain Tournament, on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 23 at North Sand Mountain High School Gym.
“The Sand Mountain Tournament is one of the great basketball events in Alabama,” said Bell. “After our coverage last year, we started receiving immediate requests to broadcast again. We look forward to airing the games for those that can’t attend.”
Bell said there are some cell signal issues in that area of Jackson County and inside the gym in Higdon.
“We are hopeful that we have found a dependable solution to those issues,” said Bell. “We are grateful to Principal Dusty Roden and coaches Cole Hicks and Jeremiah Haynes for their help.”
The games will be broadcast at AM 1050 and on WWIC’s app.
