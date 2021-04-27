Defending Class 1A-2A boys golf state champion North Sand Mountain’s repeat quest cleared the first hurdle on Monday.
NSM shot a 338 to win the Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 Golf Tournament at the Goose Pond Colony Plantation Course in Scottsboro.
NSM won the 2019 state championship didn’t get the chance to try to repeat in 2020 because the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bison finished 32 shots better than runner-up Whitesburg Christian (370) and 34 shots in front of third-place Athens Bible (372). All three teams advanced to the North 1 Sub-State Tournament at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cullman on Tuesday, May 4.
Jarrett Hill led the NSM effort with an 82 while Blake Maples shot an 84, Luke Maples shot an 85, Russ Marr shot an 87 and Benton Bethune shot a 93.
Meanwhile, the top-four finishing individual players not on the roster of a top-three team qualified for sub-state. That group included Section’s Hunter Wilson, who carded an 86. The other three individuals to advance to sub-state were Valley Head’s Lane Ingram, who was the medalist for the sectional with a 3-under 69, Cedar Bluff’s Mark Sawyer (85) and Lindsay Lane’s Will Abernathy (86).
Playing as individuals, NSM’s Brady Anderson shot a 95 while Nyle Poore shot a 96, Christian Davis shot a 100 and Duncan Wilks shot a 106 while Pisgah’s Jonathan Shelton shot a 99, Section’s Alex Guinn shot a 106 and Ider’s Greyson Weldon and Cohen Willoughby both shot 103.
