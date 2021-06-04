The Jackson County Sentinel captured 21 total awards in the Alabama Press Association’s Media Awards contests announced recently. The Sentinel won in the editorial division and magazine division for Jackson.
The Sentinel won nine first place awards, six second place awards and six third place awards. The newspaper is expected to be up for more awards following the Alabama Press Association’s annual convention later this month.
“It’s exciting to win awards,” said Sentinel Publisher DeWayne Patterson. “Each year, we compete against much bigger newspaper staffs, so this says a lot about our small, but very talented staff.”
Sports Editor Jason Bowen added to his collection of awards over the years by winning first place for Best Sports Single Event Story, for this “Thrice upon a lifetime” story. He also won second place for Best Local Sports Column.
Sentinel Graphic Artist Elizabeth Law, for the second straight year, took first, second and third place for Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations.
In the editorial contest, columnist Anita McGill, a former Sentinel publisher, won first and second place in Best Editorial Column or Commentary. She won two first place awards last year.
Columnist David Carroll won first and third place for Best Humorous Column.
“We are very much appreciative of Anita and David’s contributions,” said Patterson. “They are both very talented.”
The Sentinel also won first place for Best Niche Publication for “Chamber 2020.” The newspaper won second place for Best Layout and Design and third place for Best Use of Social Media and Best Production and Printing.
In the Magazine division, Jackson Magazine won four first place awards, two second place awards and two third places awards.
“Much credit to Elizabeth Law, who is the editor of our magazine,” Patterson said.
First place awards included Best Business Feature for “The Art of Collecting,” by Annabelle Parrish and Amber Hutson; Best Single Photo for “Church under Starlight;” Best Single Ad for “EDM Beauty;” and Best Culinary Feature for “Ole Gin.”
Second place awards included Best Single Ad for “Beatrice at The Glover;” and Best Overall Design.
Third place awards included Best Cover or Illustration for “Tigers for Tomorrow” and Best House Ad or Self-Promotion for “12 Issues a Year.”
