A new Netflix documentary coming in November will feature Brittany Smith, who pleaded guilty of killing a man she has maintained attacked and raped her in 2018.
“State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith” will begin streaming Nov. 10, according to a Netflix trailer. According to the network, it tells “the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.”
Prior to reaching a plea agreement, Smith’s “stand your ground” claim in early 2020 was rejected by Circuit Judge Jenifer Holt, who cited records that allege Smith tried to destroy evidence and also gave testimony that didn’t line up with medical evaluations and other evidence from the scene.
Smith has maintained that Todd Smith raped her and strangled her at her home in Stevenson. She said, later in the night, Todd Smith was holding her brother, Chris McCallie, in headlock and threatening to kill them when she fired a gun at him.
“I did what I thought I had to do,” Brittany said in the trailer. “Because if I wouldn’t have, my brother and I would be dead.”
Prior to her trial date in November 2020, Smith was charged with arson second degree after setting fire to two locations inside a mobile home in Stevenson. There was minor damage to the inside of the residence, according to reports.
Smith reached a plea agreement right before the trial on murder and arson charges. As part of the plea agreement, she was sentenced to serve 20 years on the murder conviction and 15 years on arson conviction.
The sentences were split, and Smith was ordered to serve 36 months, the first 18 months to be served under house arrest and the final 18 months suspended.
On the arson conviction, Smith served six months in Jackson County Jail, followed by 60 months on state probation.
Smith was arrested three times on probation violation since house arrest began in May 2021. The most recent arrest came after Smith attempted to falsify a drug screen using a urine sample that did not belong to her. She also admitted using methamphetamine on March 5.
Circuit Judge Brent Benson, who replaced Holt after she retired, ordered Smith to prison for nine months saying, in a court order, that she has come before the court four times on probation violation matters within the first year of her probation, he efforts to cover up a positive drug screen and her overall unwillingness to comply with the terms of her probation.
Regarding the documentary, District Attorney Jason Pierce said he declined to participate, while Sheriff Chuck Phillips said he was never contacted.
According to the Department of Corrections, Smith could be released Dec. 7. Benson said upon her release Smith shall report to the State Probation Office to be placed back on probation with house arrest for the remainder of the required house arrest period.
