When I wake up in the middle of the night I often write poems or stories in my head. Maybe they are extensions of my vivid and crazy dreams — yesterday my mom woke me up and I said “You shouldn’t have called, I was on the phone with the president.” Maybe nighttime is just when my brain is in its most creative state.
Eventually I return to my slumber, and by the time morning comes I usually forget the details of things I come up with in between sleeps. Before the sun rose this morning, for example, I was writing a lovely poem about blackberry bushes. I remember telling myself I should write it down, but when I woke up for good I couldn’t remember a thing.
One night a week or two ago I woke up and a real winner of a poem started writing itself in my head. I started to go back to sleep, but then forced myself to get my phone and write it down. It was a poem to my dear husband, and just too good not to remember.
I sent it to him in a text message the next day, and he told me I should publish it. So here it is in all its glory. I call it, “I just cleaned this last night.”
Gold Bond here and Gold Bond there. It’s in the air. In your underwear. It’s everywhere. I do declare to husbands everywhere! Beware!
That thick white powder in the floor. Do you even love me anymore?
Everyday just more and more. Those Gold Bond powders do chill my core. What do you even use them for?
I see this mess and I must confess it puts my patience to the test. Why not Zest and be blessed?
Why not clean it up yourself? Put your powders on the shelf? Wifey’s not just a cleaning elf!
I don’t know what to think. I bash my head against the sink. Gold Bond powders do turn me pink. Rat fink! They stink! Menthol and zinc!
What a disaster, master. Clean them faster! Gold Bond here and Gold Bond there. Gold Bond Powders everywhere.
I’m losing all my hair. It isn’t fair! You don’t care! You leave them there. There for me to clean. In my nightmares and in my dreams, I can’t escape the powders, it seems.
Can’t you get them in a cream? I mean?
Itch relief. A joy thief.
Talc free? They better be! I’ve got a feeling they’re going to kill me.
In my lungs and on my tongue. Boy, I am no longer young.
“Gold Bond here and Gold Bond there. Gold Bond powders everywhere,” said the old gray mare from her cleaning lair. It isn’t fair!
Love your powders when I’m gone. I call Mama on the phone, with a tone. Leaving my husband alone! Can I get a cash loan?
White powder crust with pee. Oh me. Cleaning on my knee. Makes me want to climb a tree.
Powders on the toilet rim to brim. Powders take a swim with him, or them, or your cousin Jim.
Medicated. Outdated. Bathroom floor is faded. I am jaded!
The cure for your itch is making me twitch, turning me to a witch. Find me in a ditch.
For there is Gold Bond powder here. Gold Bond powder there. Gold Bond Powders everywhere.
I’m sure there are women out there who can relate to this situation. And in case anyone is wondering, I had in fact cleaned the bathroom the night before I wrote this, and when I walked into that same bathroom the morning after I wrote this I looked down and said to myself, “Well, it looks like the Gold Bond fairy came again.”
› Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland is a former Sentinel staff writer and correspondent. She can be reached at danielle.w.kirkland@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.