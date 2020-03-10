North Jackson held the first of its five home track and field meets on Thursday.
DAR swept the team titles during the meet.
The Patriots scored 86 points in the high school girls division with North Jackson (58) second while DAR had 121 points in the boys side while Pisgah (51) edged North Jackson (42.5) for the second place.
Not all field events were held because of field conditions.
In the boys division, Pisgah’s Tanner Baine won both the 800 (2:11.40) and 1600 (4:58) races while Woodville’s Da’Vion Johnson won the 100 (11.59), NSM’s Lane Gamble won the 200 (24.14), North Jackson won the 4x800 relay (11:04.69) and North Jackson’s Luke Matthews won the high jump (5-06). Runner-up finishers in the boys division were NSM’s Josue Luna in the 1600 (5:15), Pisgah’s Tristan Luna in the 3200 (12:01.45), Skyline’s Nathan Olinger in the high jump (5-04) and the North Jackson 4x100 relay team (47.83).
In the girls division, NSM’s Ashley Taylor won the 200 (29.70) while North Jackson’s Delana Pierce won the 400 (1:12.50). Runner-up finishers in the girls division were Pierce in the 100 (14.00) and the 800 (3:18.90), North Jackson’s Rose Alvarez in the 200 (30.53) and North Jackson’s 4x100 relay team (59.87).
Section athletes post Top-10 finishes at Albertville Kickoff Meet — At Albertville, the Section track and field teams started their 2020 season with a solid showing in the Albertville Kickoff Meet Friday night.
Kenleigh Owens and Jennifer Vega had the top finishes for the Section girls.
Owens finished fifth in the 100-meter dash (14.50 seconds) while Vega placed fifth in the 1600-meter run (6:28.49).
Section’s 4x100-meter relay team (1:00.86) finished seventh while Cindel Myers placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.52) and 300 hurdles (1:02.10). Vega was ninth in the 300 hurdles (1:01.16) while Owens was ninth in the 200 (31.74).
For the Section boys, Cole Strawn took silver with a second-place finish in the discus throw (111-08) while Alex Guinn finished seventh in the 200 (25.55) and ninth in the 100 (12.62). Jared Reed (32-03) and Gabe Hilley (32-00) finished 10th and 11th respectively in the shot put while Section’s 4x400-meter relay team finished eighth (4:11.70).
