Ten years ago, an event occurred that shook an entire state. Lives were lost. Others lost their home. Streets were filled with debris. Once busy streets were completely flattened almost beyond recognition. It’s a day that will make any Alabamian shudder at just the thought of it. At that time, I was 12 years old and in seventh grade. I wasn’t directly affected by the tornado, but the destruction caused that day is still something I’ll not forget.