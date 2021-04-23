It was a day like no other, a day of death and mayhem as tornadoes ripped through Alabama 10 years ago, on April 27, 2011.
On that unforgettable day, the state was hit by 62 tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service, of the 62 tornadoes that day, eight were EF4s and three were EF5s, the most powerful on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
In Jackson County, an EF4 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of up to 190 miles per hour, devastated part of the county. The tornado touched down north of Section, producing tree damage before rapidly intensifying into a low-end EF4 as it passed northwest of Pisgah and Rosalie, destroying numerous mobile homes and block foundation homes, scattering the debris hundreds of yards and killing three people: Kathy Gray Haney, 46; Herbert Satterfield, 90 and Ann Satterfield, 81.
As the tornado passed near Flat Rock and Higdon, it reached high-end EF4 strength, taking thousands of trees in the area. It also claimed more lives, including Janie Shannon, 80; Shelby Jean Shannon, 58, Elease Whited, 75; John Whited, 77 and Branen Warren, 13.
An EF4 tornado also ravaged through Bridgeport, producing tree damage, not to mention homes reduced to foundations. A car was thrown approximately 50 yards across the street from one residence.
In DeKalb County, an EF5 tornado began near Geraldine during the late afternoon, then tracked northeast for 36.63 miles, parallel to and just east of Highway 75 through Fyffe, Rainsville, Sylvania and into Georgia, killing 35 people.
The tornado grew in intensity as it struck Fyffe. Past Fyffe, the tornado became violent, and its width increased from around 50 yards to 0.5 miles as it entered eastern Rainsville, reaching EF5 strength and destroying numerous homes and businesses.
A Huddle House restaurant and a First Federal Credit Union were literally destroyed, while the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum suffered major damage. Vehicles were thrown, including school buses. Numerous homes were swept completely away.
The tornadoes also took the lives of Jackson County college students in Tuscaloosa: Morgan Sigler, Scott Atterton and Blake Peek.
