Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said on Friday that the seven members who were placed on self-quarantine, were cleared to return to work.
“This determination was made based on the fact that the person that employees were in the proximity of has now reached the recommended number of days, after possible exposure, and has not exhibited any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus,” said Harnen.
Last weekend, Harnen said a man turned himself in to Bridgeport police, saying he shot a person in Jasper, Tennessee.
The man was later taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he claimed he had contact with someone for 10 days with the virus in Tennessee.
Three corrections deputies, three patrol deputies and one investigator were quarantined for safety reasons.
