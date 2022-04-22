A Section man, who was originally charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his wife, is now facing a murder charge after she died earlier this week.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips confirmed that Olivia Grey, 21 of Section, died in a local hospital from a gunshot wound. Phillips said the shooting occurred last Friday morning, April 15, around 3 a.m., a residence off County Road 265 in the Macedonia community.
Bradley Austin Grey, 27 of Section, was arrested following an investigation at the scene, Phillips said.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) bomb technicians were called to the scene to investigate a suspicious device located inside the residence. Phillips said it was homemade bomb device.
Bradley Grey was taken into custody and place in the Jackson County Jail. Now facing a murder charge, he is also being charged with possession of a destructive device. Phillips said several weapons were also seized from the residence.
Grey remains in jail with no bond set.
