Jackson County voters will go to the polls Tuesday, May 24 to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primaries.
The Republican Primary will carry the only local races in the county. There will be three primary races involving the Jackson County Commission.
Bill Nance, who was appointed chairman, will look for a full term as he faces Jason Venable, who has served two terms as a commissioner in District 2.
Three candidates will vie for Venable’s District 2 seat: former Commissioner Melinda Gilbert, Paul Kennamer and T.J. Perry.
In District 1, Commissioner Danny Rich will face Chris Gulley, in a rematch of 2018.
State Rep. Tommy Hanes will seek a third term as he faces Mike Kirkland.
Republicans running unopposed Tuesday and with no opponent in November’s General Election include Sheriff Chuck Phillips, earning a fourth term; District Attorney Jason Pierce, earning a second term, Coroner John David Jordan and two members of the Jackson County Board of Education, Chris Knight (District 2) and Angela Guess (At Large).
Local republicans will also vote in the U.S. Senate race, featuring U.S. Rep Mo Brooks, Katie Boyd Britt, the former chief of staff of retiring Sen. Richard Shelby and Mike Durant, a former Black Hawk pilot who was shot down in Somalia in 1993.
For governor, Republicans will choose from Gov. Kay Ivey, Lindy Blanchard, Lew Burdette, Stacy Lee George, Tim James, Donald Trent Jones, Dean Odle, Dave Thomas and Dean Young.
For U.S. Representative in the fifth congressional district, voters will choose from Andy Blalock, John Roberts, Paul Sanford, Dale Strong, Casey Wardynski and Harrison Wright.
For Attorney General, Steve Marshall will face Harry Bartlett Still III. For Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5, voters will choose between Greg Cook and Debra Jones.
For Secretary of State, voters will choose between Wes Allen, Christian Horn, Ed Packard and Jim Ziegler. For State Auditor, voters will choose between Stan Cooke, Rusty Glover and Andrew Sorrell.
For Public Service Commission, Place 1, voters will choose between John Hammock, Stephen McLamb, Jeremy H. Oden and Brent Woodall. For Place 2, voters will choose between Chip Beeker, Robin Litaker and Robert L. McCollum.
For State Board of Education, District 8, voters will choose between Rex Davis and Wayne Reynolds.
In Democratic Primary, voters will choose between Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, Malika Sanders Fortier, Patricia Salter Jamieson, Arthur Kennedy, Chad “Chig” Martin and Doug “New Blue” Smith for governor.
For United States Senator, voters will choose between Will Boyd, Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson.
For U.S. Representative in the fifth congressional district, voters will choose between Charlie Thompson and Kathy Warner-Stanton.
For State Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District 22, voters will choose between William L. Krause and L. Stuart Vance.
In both primaries, there will be one statewide amendment, which proposes authorizing the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds of the state of Alabama up to $85 million for the purposes of the improvement, renovation, equipping acquisition, provision, construction and maintenance of Alabama state parks.
The polls will be open Tuesday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
