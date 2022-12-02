It was a First Monday, Dec. 4, 1972, when the city of Scottsboro was rocked to its core in a case that although it occurred long before social media, the Internet, cable television and the 24-hour news cycle would still make national news.
On that Monday morning 50 years ago, local attorney Loy Campbell climbed in his car that was parked in front of his home on Hamlin Street near Caldwell School. He turned the ignition and his life forever changed.
A bomb exploded at that point, leaving Campbell in critical condition. In the Dec. 5, 1972 edition of The Daily Sentinel, Joe Morrison of Word-Morrison-Gentle Funeral Home described what he found when he arrived to transport Campbell to the Jackson County Hospital.
“His legs were mangled below the knees, and he had powder burns on his face and chest,” said Morrison. “A lady and man were holding him when I arrived at the scene and he was coming out of shock enough to try and speak.”
Scottsboro Fire Chief Porter Dawson said that it appeared that there were five to six sticks of dynamite used. Authorities indicated that the bombing appeared to be the work of professionals.
Scottsboro Police Chief Barney Harding said the blast scattered parts of the car all over the neighborhood, but no one else was reported injured. Caldwell School was in session when the 9 a.m. bombing occurred.
The school sat some 50 yards from Campbell’s home.
The city was shaken by the car bombing as state and federal authorities joined local authorities in the case.
Campbell underwent emergency surgery that was performed by local doctors. Both Campbell’s legs were amputated, and doctors said his eyesight was damaged by powder burns. It was reported that he had several shrapnel-type injuries.
Armed guards were stationed around the clock at Jackson County Hospital as a precautionary measure until a motive could be established.
Gov. George Wallace authorized a $1,000 reward. A group of concerned citizens added $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
INVESTIGATION
As chronicled in Byron Woodfin’s 1997 book, Lay Down with Dogs: The Story of Hugh Otis Bynum and the Scottsboro First Monday Bombing, what followed the horror was two years of unyielding investigation resulting in the arrest of Hugh Otis Bynum, a wealthy landowner and a great grandson of the founder of the city.
Bynum was charged with masterminding and funding the attempt on Campbell’s life. Charles X. Hale was also charged and the one who planted the bomb in Campbell’s car.
Bynum’s arrest and the trial that followed pitted Bill Baxley, a young, ambitious Alabama Attorney General, against the state’s most prominent defense lawyers.
THE TRIAL
The trial took place almost three years later in March 1975. Bynum was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Testimony at the trial, as reported in the New York Times, lasted a week and wove a pattern of revenge as Bynum wanted Campbell, Jackson County Sheriff Bob Collins, Scottsboro Mayor John T. Reid and District Attorney J.T. Black killed.
A witness, Billy Ray McCrary, testified Bynum told him he “had $2,000 to take care of each of them and he didn’t care how they were dead, just so they were dead.”
McCrary said that when he asked Bynum why he wanted the four men killed, he said, “They cost me $92,000.” McCrary testifed Bynum said he had shot some young African-American males “in my pasture and Collins put me in jail.”
Bynum claimed to McCrary that while he was in jail some African-Americans “burned some of my buildings and my barn and done away with some of my cattle.”
The shooting incident occurred in 1970. Bynum was charged with assault with intent to murder in that case. However, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault and battery and was fined $500.
That led to his plot for revenge and also the fact Campbell represented two men charged with an attempt to burn one of Bynum’s houses in 1969. The two men were acquitted.
Campbell testified during the trial of a conversation with Bynum at a restaurant.
Sitting in his wheelchair, Campbell said Bynum “came over to my table and said something about ‘you won’t run any more races.
“His face lit up like that of a child with a new toy,” Campbell said.
During the sentencing, Judge William C. Sullivan told Bynum, “I have pondered the evidence in this case. I know the great harm that has been done to the injured party in this case and I know of no mitigating circumstances.”
THE AFTERMATH
A year ago, Bill Baxley returned to Scottsboro, where he was a guest speaker for the Jackson County Bar Association. He recalled the 1975 trial.
“It was by far my most memorable, favorite trial,” Baxley said. “It was the best lawyer trial and best judge. Hugh Otis Bynum was a unique character.”
Bynum said the courtroom was packed during the trial.
“Every seat was taken,” he said. “People would bring sack lunches. There were vendors on the square selling food. In 60 years of practicing law, never seen that before or since.”
Bynum appealed the verdict to no luck. He died in state prison at the age of 65. Prison officials said he had been in failing health “for some time” before his death.
Campbell, who served in the Alabama Legislature from 1962-1966 and was a former assistant district attorney, was elected circuit judge and served from 1975-1996.
At the time of the 1972 bombing, Campbell was said to be a potential candidate for a state senate seat.
Campbell died in 2003 at the age of 75.
Charles X. Hale, who was also charged with assault with intent to murder, but never tried in Jackson County, is serving a life sentence in a Florida prison on a murder conviction in 1974.
