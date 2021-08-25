Kami Willis
Scottsboro High School Class of 2021
A young lady who started her college classes last week after being an honor student and athlete in high school is this week’s outstanding youth. Kami Willis is a member of the Scottsboro High School Class of 2021.
Kami is a freshman at the University of North Alabama. She will be pursuing a degree in nursing. Her goal is to become a nurse practitioner.
During high school, Kami was recognized at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) each semester. She earned the gold card for making All A’s. She was a member of the National Honor Society and served as vice president. She was chosen Miss NHS.
Kami was a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and served as president. She was also class vice president and Key Club secretary.
Kami was in the Interact Club, Junior Civitans, Passsport to Possibilities, Senior Council, and Future Business Leaders of America. She was also one of the Top Cats and served as a Scottsboro High School Presidential Host.
This top student earned the Academic Achievement Award. She had the highest average in Spanish I and was in the top 10 in Chemistry 1 and 2.
Kami was the recipient of several scholarships. She was the female recipient of the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship for the Class of 2021.
In addition to her academic success and involvement in clubs, Kami was also a two sport athlete. She played volleyball and basketball for the Scottsboro Wildcats.
Math was Kami’s favorite high school subject.
“Numbers are factual and that does not change,” she adds. “Two plus two equals four, and no one can change that.”
Kami had a part-time job with the Rec*Com. She enjoys walking her dog Millie and going for runs.
This outstanding teen is the daughter of Kelli Thomas and John Paul Willis and has a sister, Brynn. Her grandparents are Tony and Sharon Thomas, Cindy Sadler, and Johnny and Renee Willis.
Her pets include cats named Sprinkles and Boo Kitty and dogs named Bella and Millie.
Kami attends Center Point Baptist Church where she has been involved with the youth activities.
“I am thankful for all of my educators who have helped me achieve my goals!” she says.
