According to Scottsboro police, a former employee of a local business shot a manager late Monday evening.
Capt. Erik Dohring said police officer arrived at the scene to find that the manager had been shot after going out the back door of the business to talk the former employee.
“The former employee fired several rounds at the victim hitting him at least once and then fled the scene on foot,” said Dohring.
Dohring said a suspect was developed leading officers to a residence in the 1700 block of Veterans Drive.
“A barricaded situation developed after officers arrived at that location,” said Dohring. “During the situation, the residence caught fire, and the Scottsboro Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.”
Dohring said after a search was conducted of the burned residence, the remains of an adult male were located and sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to Dohring.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is being released at this time,” said Dohring.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
