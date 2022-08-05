A Flat Rock man has been charged in connection with allegedly stabbing another man outside a residence on County Road 197.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said when deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call around 4 a.m. Friday they located the victim, identified as Damian Blaze Wade, 21, who had an apparent stab wound to his body.
Harnen said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, Steven Ryan Wade, 40, was arrested and charged with murder. Steven Wade was transported to the Jackson County Jail.
