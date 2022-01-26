After serving the students of the Scottsboro City Schools for 25 years, Caldwell Elementary School Nurse Melissa Tincknell has retired.
She loved her job but feels it is time to slow down and enjoy life a little more.
Tincknell says that the best thing about being a school nurse is the relationship with the students. She could show the students that she cared for them from a perspective other than education.
The role of the school nurse has changed during Tincknell’s tenure. Now there is a nurse at each school.
“I cannot imagine a school being without a nurse,” she says. “The health needs of students are increasing, and the nurse is one of the best resources that any administration could have on their team. The nurse connects on a level with students that no other person can.”
COVID certainly changed the role of the school nurse. Tincknell says that it caused others to see the importance of the school nurse.
She said that with the start of COVID she took her job home with her for the first time in her career. Taking phone calls from administrators, teachers, and parents became a normal part of the job. Assisting with decision making and alleviating concerns quickly became one of her biggest priorities.
Tincknell has a lot of memories and funny stories from her years working in the school system. Anyone who has ever worked with young children knows that they have no filter. They will tell their teachers and the school nurse exactly what they are thinking.
They are also honest, and she recalls one student saying to her, “Ms. Melissa what is this dreadful thing that you have going on with your hair today?”
She had more than one student come to her for a “rash” or allergic reaction. Many times this could be easily fixed by wiping off the marker or chocolate with a wet wipe. Sometimes students just need some extra attention.
There were some scary incidents with the students over the years, and she learned to act first and panic later. She dealt with students with diabetes, seizures, allergic reactions, g-tubes, and trachs among other things.
One can only imagine how many students appeared at her door because they had put things in their mouth or up their nose.
Students are not the only ones who appear at the nurse’s door. Tincknell said teachers also came to her. “I didn’t mind that because it meant a lot to me that they trusted me enough to consider my advice,” she adds. Many times she told the teachers, “You need to drink more water!”
One thing that concerns Tincknell about students today is the amount of information about health concerns that surrounds them. She saw an increase in anxiety issues regarding their health. “The role of the school nurse has become more important than ever in alleviating and educating students about ways to stay healthy.”
A special bonus to being the Caldwell school nurse for Tincknell was being able to be in the same school as her daughter. She also shared many life events with her work friends who became family.
“I am so happy to have had the opportunity to spend the years at Scottsboro City Schools where I have worked with some of the very best educators and am proud to call many of them lifelong friends,” says Tincknell.
Tincknell also worked at Page Elementary School, Scottsboro Junior High School and Collins Intermediate School.
Tincknell left her job in December. She is very happy with the choice of Shayla Rodgers to be her replacement at Caldwell.
“She is bringing a wealth of knowledge, a great positive attitude, and already knows many of the students because her son, Jaxon, is a third grader at Caldwell.”
Tincknell is married to Keith Tincknell who is a PE teacher at Decatur Middle School. She has a daughter, Anna Rodgers, who is a 2017 graduate of Scottsboro High School and currently resides in Arlington, Virginia.
Her bonus daughter, Lexi Tincknell, is a junior at Decatur High School.
Tincknell signs off with this quote from Winnie the Pooh.
“How lucky I am having something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.