The Jackson County School System is putting its meal service at Dutton Elementary on hold for the time being.
County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes said the program was listed as essential, but he decided to suspend the program for the safety of employees. Dukes said there were several people working to put together meals in the Dutton lunchroom, and while they were doing their best to social distance, Dukes said there were some instances where people had to work closely.
Dukes said the program would be suspended at least until April 30, and they would reevaluate things after that. He said they were feeding over 500 people every day.
The site at Dutton acted as a hub where people could come pick up the meals, and meals were being delivered all over Jackson County to students in need.
