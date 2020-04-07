Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.