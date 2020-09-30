Noelle Swaim
Woodville High School Junior
A young lady who is an honor student and athlete for her high school is this week’s outstanding youth. Noelle Swaim is a junior at Woodville High School.
Noelle is an A and B honor student. She is part of the ROAR academic honors program. As an honor student, she is a member of the Beta Club.
This young lady is also a member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America). She serves as secretary of this organization.
Noelle is a member of the Panthers Cheerleading Squad. She also plays on the softball team.
This high school junior says math is her favorite school subject.
“I like math because to me it’s like a puzzle and a challenge to find the correct answer that could also complete another problem,” she said.
As a person who cares about animals, Noelle is considering a career in veterinary medicine. She would like to either be a veterinarian or a vet tech.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys exploring new places especially outdoors. She also likes being with her friends.
She enjoys listening to country music especially Kenny Chesney. She sometimes helps her dad in his plumbing business and does some babysitting.
Noelle is a young lady with a positive attitude. She enjoys being around other people and is honest and dependable.
Noelle is the daughter of Byron and Michele Swaim. Her siblings are Nikki, Narissa and Miles. She has three dogs and three cats.
She attends Calvary Baptist Church and enjoys going on mission trips with the youth group there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.