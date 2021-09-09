North Jackson’s Brady Cunningham made his presence felt against Westminster Christian last Friday night in all three phases of the game.
Cunningham scored two touchdowns on offense, returned an interception 56 yards for a score on defense and set up a touchdown with a 50-yard kick return during North Jackson’s 36-22 Class 4A Region 7 win over Westminster Christian.
The senior finished with four catches for 51 yards, including touchdown catches of 12 and 26 yards, and 25 rushing yards on four carries. On defense, Cunningham had four solo tackles to go with his interception.
For his performance, Cunningham has been named the Jackson County Sentinel’s Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 2 of the 2021 high school football season were:
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The sophomore was 12-of-23 passing for 256 yards and two touchdowns during the Eagles’ 54-40 loss to Class 3A No. 5-ranked Plainview.
Landon Grider, Scottsboro — The senior ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries during the Wildcats’ 24-7 loss to Oxford.
Dalton Morris, North Jackson — The senior quarterback was 9-of-20 passing for 135 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 67 yards on 11 carries during the Chiefs’ win over Westminster Christian.
Jacob Kirby, Pisgah — The sophomore caught six passes for 86 yards and one touchdown, six tackles and a onside-kick recovery during the Eagles’ loss to Plainview.
Derek Bearden, NSM — The senior ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and completed 3-of-7 passes for 21 yards on offense while recording two tackles and an interception on defense during NSM’s 13-7 loss to Ider.
Connor Sronvi, Section — Recorded 10 tackles during the Lions’ 20-14 loss to Tanner.
JD Martin, Pisgah — The sophomore had 12 tackles during Pisgah’s loss to Plainview.
Will Dukes, Scottsboro — The senior linebacker recorded a team-high eight tackles during Scottsboro’s loss to Oxford.
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah — The freshman caught two passes for 78 yards and a touchdown on offense and had two tackles and a fumble recovery on defense during the Eagles’ loss to Plainview.
Will Sims, North Jackson — The junior linebacker recorded seven tackles, including six solo stops, 2.5 quarterbacks sacks (one for a safety) and one quarterback pressure during North Jackson’s win over Westminster Christian.
Mason Smith, NSM — The junior ran for 105 yards on 17 carries on offense and had two tackles on defense during the Bison’s loss to Ider.
Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah — The senior recorded five tackles and recovered a fumble during the Eagles’ loss to Plainview.
Dillan Pope, Section — Recorded 10 tackles during the Lions’ loss to Tanner.
Ben Kirby, Scottsboro — The senior defensive end recorded four tackles, including one for a loss, and had two quarterback hurries during the Wildcats’ loss to Oxford.
Blake Blevins, NSM — The junior recorded five tackles and an interception during the Bison’s loss to Ider.
Drake McCutchen, Section — The senior ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries during the Lions’ loss to Tanner.
EJ Wilson, North Jackson — The sophomore caught four passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 yards rushing on five carries during the Chiefs’ win over Westminster Christian.
Lucas Steele, NSM — The junior recorded six tackles, including two quarterback sacks, during the Bison’s loss to Ider.
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The junior linebacker had 11 tackles during the Eagles’ loss to Plainview.
Jr. Walker, Section — Recorded 10 tackles during the Lions’ loss to Tanner.
