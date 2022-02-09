Byron Woodfin, who wrote the book “Lay Down with Dogs” that chronicled the 1972 car bombing in Scottsboro that left attorney and future Circuit Judge Loy Campbell crippled and imprisoned Hugh Otis Bynum for the rest of his life, died on Friday, Feb. 4. He was 70.
Woodfin’s wife, Kathy Woodfin, said her husband had been in poor health for several years.
It took seven years for Byron Woodfin to complete the book. The idea for the book, he once said, came to him while he was a staff writer at The Daily Sentinel. As the newspaper was celebrating 100 years in circulation, Woodfin’s job was to find the Top 10 stories the paper had published during that time.
“When I was doing research, I discovered the story of Hugh Otis Bynum,” Woodfin said in 2015.
Woodfin’s book told the story of Bynum, a wealthy landowner, hiring Charles X. Hale to wire five sticks of dynamite to the ignition of Campbell’s car.
The resulting explosion rocked the city during a First Monday morning on Dec. 4, 1972 and almost took Campbell’s life. Three years later in 1975, Bynum was convicted of assault to commit murder and he died in prison in 1980. Hale, now 74, is serving a life sentence in a state prison in Florida. Campbell died in November 2003.
Bill Baxley, then a young state attorney general, prosecuted the case. Last year, while visiting Scottsboro, Baxley said, “Of all the books that have been written about cases I was involved in, ‘Lay Down With Dogs,” is by far the best, the best written and the most accurate.”
The trial received national attention long before the Internet. The jury was sequestered during the trial. No jury has been sequestered locally since.
Circuit Judge John Graham, who was 12 years old at the time of the trial and whose father served on the jury, said the book was very well written.
“My father was really proud he served on the jury,” said Graham. “It was a highlight of his civic duty.”
According to Graham, Campbell said before his death that the book accurately portrayed the story.
Graham knew Woodfin long before the book. Originally from Huntington Beach, California, Woodfin moved to Pisgah in 1969. He never left after meeting his wife, Kathy. They were married in 1971.
After college, Woodfin taught school for 10 years at Stevenson High School, from 1974-1984.
“He had a different perspective,” remembers Graham, who attended the school at the time Woodfin was there. “He brought a different vision, different way of thinking about life and what’s important. He was very influential in my life.”
Woodfin’s journalistic career began around 1987 at The Sentinel, where Bill Cornwell was the publisher and Johnnie Hale was the managing editor.
“During his years at The Daily Sentinel, we talked of his family’s Sand Mountain political caucus and his days teaching children,” said Johnnie Hale. “He was an encyclopedia of Jackson County and Alabama politics and brought to the newspaper the best in analysis and political news as its political editor.”
Cornwell named Woodfin as managing editor after Johnnie Hale left The Sentinel.
“He and I traded off putting the paper out at night,” said Cornwell. “He was a good fellow and one hell of a turkey hunter.”
Johnnie Hale said the news of Woodfin’s death brings sadness.
“Hearing of Byron’s passing leaves such a feeling of loss to his family, Jackson Countians and all those who knew and loved Byron,” said Johnnie Hale.
