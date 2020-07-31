I walk in, and Luke is sitting by a computer, playing video games. When I ask him how his day has been, I get the same reply each day: “it’s been a lazy day,” he says.
I feel for the kid. So, we pick up a basketball and go outside. However, it’s more than 90 degrees, so that doesn’t last too long.
Luke, like all students across the area, has been out of school since April. What a summer break, you would think? But my kid is past bored. He’s counting down the days until next Friday when the fifth-grade starts.
He won’t just come out and say he’s ready for school. But you see it in his eyes. He does say he’s ready to see his friends. Sometimes, you have to give to receive.
People are arguing over whether kids should return to school. I have no argument, but I know my boy is ready, if for no other reason than to do have something to do.
COVID-19 is real. It’s not fake, created by the media and Democrats. It won’t go away after the November presidential election. It will mess with football season, which we know is the greatest sin of all.
If you don’t believe it’s real, ask Greg Bell. Look for his story of dealing with COVID-19 next week.
Like my 10-year-old cool kid, I am tired of it, too. Though Luke has more energy and wants to go more than me, I am still right there with him.
This is a year like no other. Will this be our new normal? Each time a virus breaks out across the world, will we lose our minds?
I have spent the last week literally watching every inning of every major league baseball game possible. Part of that is fantasy baseball reasons, but part of it, too, is because who knows how much longer it will be here?
The rest of our lifetimes will be spent deciding who was at fault. We will decide what should have been done and not done. Did the mask really work? Is the government trying to take complete control? Was it really because it was an election year?
Questions, questions, we will debate over and over.
Until then, I will just wait on a stimulus check.
DeWayne Patterson is the editor and publisher of the Sentinel. He can be reached by email to dewayne.patterson@jcsentinel.com.
