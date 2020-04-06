A Scottsboro man was killed Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
Capt. Erik Dohring, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said officers responded to the accident in the 10900 block of Alabama Highway 79.
Dohring said when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the bicyclist, Roald Joseph Richard, 54 of Scottsboro, had been struck and fatally injured by a vehicle.
The vehicle was being driven by Jason Michael Ferguson, 44 of Scottsboro.
“This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is being released at this time,” said Dohring.
