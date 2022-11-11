The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team is considered one of the 2022-23 season’s top contenders for the Class 5A state championship.
The Wildcats showed why Thursday night.
Scottsboro (1-0) opened its season with an impressive performance, an 86-77 victory over perennial power and defending Class 3A state champion Plainview at the Sure Shot Basketball Academy’s Supreme Courts Facility in Guntersville.
“I’m proud of our guys. They were ready to play,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell. “Anytime you can beat a team like (Plainview), it’s a good win.”
Bell, a 1994 Plainview alum and former Plainview head coach, improved to 1-0 in his first game as a head coach against his alma mater. Bell said facing his alma mater in a marquee game was fun because of the caliber of the two teams and not because of his connection to Plainview.
“It was good to see some people I used to work with and some I went to school with, but it was never mentioned to the guys that I’m from there,” Bell said. “We were just excited to play a good basketball team. It was a great atmosphere and we’re glad to get a win over a team like that.”
Scottsboro shot 53% from the field (31-of-59) and had four players score in double figures. Tyson Sexton finished with 23 points, Ethan Roberts netted 22, Parker Bell added 21 and Seth Whitmire had 11. Devon Walker pitched in five points for the Wildcats while Gray had three and Tyler Shelton had one.
Scottsboro played without three varsity players (Jakes Jones, Eli Sparks and Kyle Wright) that are still with the Scottsboro football team, and Bell lauded the efforts of the seven varsity players available for Thursday’s game.
“They seven (players) we had got after it (and) played about as hard as you could play,” Jason Bell said. “It’s what I love about this group, they do what it takes to win.”
Luke Smith scored a game-high 40 points for Plainview, which also got 18 from Dylan Haymon and 12 from Landon White.
Scottsboro trailed 5-2 early in the first quarter but never trailed again after taking a 6-5 lead. The Wildcats ran their lead to 28-15 late in the first quarter after getting three straight 3-pointers from Sexton, Roberts and Parker Bell. The scoring slowed for both teams in the second quarter and Scottsboro led 38-25 at halftime, but the Wildcats opened the second half on fire, pushing their advantage to 53-31 on Whitmire’s bucket with 3:10 left in the third quarter.
But Plainview (0-2), which has won three of the last five Class 3A state titles and plays a scheduled loaded with Class 5A, 6A and 7A teams, came charging back. The Bears’ full-court press was effective for the first time in the game, helping them trim the Scottsboro lead to 55-45 by third quarter’s end.
Plainview opened the fourth quarter with two buckets from Smith to cap a 14-0 scoring run, and Sawyer Fraley’s 3-point play pulled the Bears to within 57-52 with 5:48 remaining.
But Scottsboro was able to stem the tide of the Plainview surge, using free throws from Parker Bell and Roberts, a Gray putback, a Walker 3-pointer, transition buckets to beat the press from Roberts and Parker Bell and a 3-pointer from Sexton to push the lead to 72-56 with 3:19 remaining. Plainview never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
“We knew it was going to be a game of runs,” Jason Bell said. “One of the keys for us was to limit the number of runs (Plainview went) on and that we had to answer when they do. It kept feeling like we were one or two buckets away from blowing it open, but a team like (Plainview), they’re used to winning and they’re not going to quit. They kept coming back and making big shots. We got enough (defensive) stops when we needed them and made some free throws at the end. Gutsy effort by our guys for sure. It was a good way to open the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.