Paul Kennamer, a retired educator who spent his career in Jackson County, is running for the District 2 seat on the Jackson County Commission.
Kennamer qualified in the Republican Primary, set for May 24.
“I am a lifetime resident of Jackson County and have served the people most all my life,” said Kennamer.
A 1987 graduate of Jacksonsville State University, who earned his Master’s degree at the University of Alabama A&M, Kennamer spent 25 years in education, serving as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal.
He served as an assistant principal at Skyline High School and principal at Paint Rock Valley Hight School and Hollywood Middle School.
Kennamer said he is a people person, who works well with people.
“It’s not all about me,” he said. “It’s what can we get done for the people of Jackson County.”
Kennamer said he plans to work hard for the people of Jackson County.
“Thank you all for what you do as a resident of our county,” said Kennamer. “Please get out and protect your rights and vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.