The North Jackson baseball team earned a measure of revenge against its archrival.
After days after losing to Scottsboro 7-4, the Chiefs scored five runs in their final two at-bats and defeated the Wildcats 6-2 Wednesday afternoon at Stevenson Park.
The rematch was scheduled to be played at Scottsboro but was moved to North Jackson’s field at Stevenson Park because of playing conditions at SHS.
The win snapped North Jackson’s sixth-game losing skid in the rival series.
North Jackson (4-8) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Macklin Guess was hit by a pitch and ultimately scored on a balk.
Scottsboro (8-6) tied the game in the third when Will Jones singled and later scored on Kyle Murphy’s RBI groundout before taking a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Ethan Wininger scored on a balk. Wininger was aboard on a single, which extended his hitting streak to 14 games.
North Jackson moved back in front in the bottom of the fifth, which started with Brandon Poole drawing walk and Jody Moore being hit by a pitch. Following a single by Landon Barnes, Cody Gass’ two-run single played Poole and Moore’s courtesy runner Jayden Eakin. Barnes then scored on Carson Smith’s RBI fielder’s choice to push the Chiefs lead to 4-2.
North Jackson added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth when Dalton Morris doubled and scored on Poole’s RBI single and Macklin Guess scored on a stolen base.
Smith got the win on the mound for the Chiefs. He recorded five strikeouts while allowing two runs on four hits.
Jones and Dalton Wood both went 2-for-3 for Scottsboro, which managed just five hits and did not earn a walk.
