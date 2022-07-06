Donna Fredrick has qualified to run in the Aug. 23 Scottsboro Municipal Election for the Place 5 seat on the Scottsboro City Council.
Fredrick said she has lived in Scottsboro since she was 10 years old when her parents, Don and Wanda Vest moved to the city to work at Revere Copper and Brass.
“I love my hometown and want to be a part of helping Scottsboro and Jackson County continue to work together,” said Fredrick.
Fredrick has worked at the Probate Office for over 20 years. She said, during that time, she has developed a working relationship with state, county and local officials.
“My experience working with the public and, most importantly, helping people will be an asset if elected to the city council,” Fredrick said.
She added she has always been actively involved in the community and feels she has a lot to offer by serving on the city council.
“One goal I hope to accomplish will be to keep Scottsboro a safe and thriving community for my grandchildren and your children and grandchildren,” said Fredrick.
Her and her husband, David, have four children, Tara (Chris) Crowell, Gene (Tracy) Mitchell, Allison Fredrick and Sean Fredrick and nine grandchildren.
“I humbly ask for your vote and support on Aug. 23,” said Fredrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.