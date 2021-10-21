Collins Bradford
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young lady who is active in her school and is an honor student is this week’s outstanding youth. Collins Bradford is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Collins is a member of the National Honor Society and has been recognized at each STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program during her high school career.
A member of the SGA (Student Government Association), Collins serves as that group’s president. She is also a member and has served as president of the Junior Civitan Club. She is a Top Cat and member of the Senior Council.
Collins was a member of this year’s homecoming court. She has also been a class favorite. This busy senior does video editing for SCT TV.
Not only is Collins busy with clubs and academics, but she is also an athlete. She is a member of the varsity cross county, indoor and outdoor track teams.
This special young lady is a co-founder of the Sisters in Service group in which she mentors younger girls. She is also a co-founder of a hair tinsel pop-up shop. She is a cheer coach for the Scottsboro Rec Com and a Kids Klub supervisor.
Collins says that English is her favorite school subject.
“I love to read and discuss with others how we perceive things,” she adds.
As a senior this top student has already started to look past high school. Her plans include attending either Auburn University or the University of Alabama to pursue a career focused on advertising and communications.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys spending time with her sisters. She also likes to travel and go to concerts with her friends.
Collins is the daughter of Dr. Chad and Emily Bradford and has two younger sisters, Smith and Banks. Her grandparents are Dr. Brad and Nancy Bradford and Grady and Mitzi Gattis. She attends the First United Methodist Church.
Collins and her sisters have five dogs named Barley, Stella, Graham, Aspen and Seven.
