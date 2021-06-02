Chloe Britt
Section High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is member of her school’s cheer squad and an honor student. Chloe Britt is an upcoming senior at Section High School.
Chloe is a member of the Beta Club and FCCLA (Family. Career, and Community Leaders of America). She is a dual enrollment student.
This active teen is a varsity cheerleader and a squad captain. Chloe also plays on the girls varsity basketball team. She was named to the All-County Basketball Team.
This top student was chosen to attend the Emerging Leaders Program at Jacksonville State University. She was one of the representatives from her school at the program this spring.
Chloe says that yearbook is her favorite school subject.
“Mrs. Paschal is my favorite!” she adds.
Following her graduation from Section High School next spring, Chloe plans to continue her education at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. She will study to become a nurse practitioner.
Chloe works part-time at KC’s Barbecue. When this young lady has free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends. She also likes to tan in the pool.
One of Chloe’s special talents is tumbling. This has enhanced her cheerleading experience.
Chloe is the daughter of Tera and Tommy Flammia and Brandon Britt. She has three siblings, Madeline and Elizabeth Britt and Ruger Flammia.
Her grandparents are Linda and Charles Bailey and Wendell and Shirley Britt. She has a dog, Rousey, and a cat, Vinny. Chloe attends Section United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.