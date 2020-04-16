People across the country are checking their bank accounts by the minute to see if their coronavirus stimulus checks were deposited. For others, the checks – designed to jumpstart an economy decimated by COVID-19 - will be arriving this week.
The IRS is launching a tool this week that will allow people to track their payments, much like the existing tool that lets people follow the status of the tax returns. Another tool allows people who haven’t filed income tax in 2018 or 2019 to input their information and speed up their stimulus check processing. These tools can be found at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
The stimulus provides $1,200 for individuals earning up to $75,000 and $2,400 for married couples filing jointly who earn up to $150,000. Recipients who earn more than those amounts will see their payments reduced by $5 for each $100 above the income threshold.
Single filers who earn more than $99,000 and joint filers who earn more than $198,000 are not eligible. The stimulus also provides $500 for each qualifying child.
Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans' benefits, as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return, will receive a payment.
There are some exceptions other than income related to the stimulus checks. The IRS said taxpayers likely won’t qualify for stimulus funds if they:
- Can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return. For example, this would include a child, student or older dependent who can be claimed on a parent’s return.
- Do not have a valid Social Security number.
- Are a nonresident alien.
- Filed Form 1040-NR or Form 1040NR-EZ, Form 1040-PR or Form 1040-SS for 2019
People who owe back child support may also see their payments lowered or eliminated.
