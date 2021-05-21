During Thursday’s Scottsboro City Board of Education meeting, a group of around 14 citizens attended to speak against the plans to open curbside parking at Page Administration Building. The group originally seemed to believe it to be a parking lot being built over what they consider to be a historical site.
“It is my understanding that all of the residents on College Street are opposed to having new parking places. I know that all of the members of the architectural review board do not think it is a good idea and would really ask you to reconsider,” said Jan Porter, a spokesperson for the group.
Superintendent Jay Reyes explained to the group that additional parking for Page has come up three separate times in the past, the most recent attempt being in 2010. When mentioning issues with parking, Reyes mentioned an event happening earlier in the week at Page for Caldwell Elementary School where they had to sit down several elderly people and hand them water as they were exhausted from the walk inside from where they parked.
“We do have an issue that we’re trying to come up with a solution to, now it seems that no one can understand the exact day that the two ‘no parking’ signs were put out in front of our building and then there’s a large yellow line that runs from the back here all the way down in front of the building and of course yellow means you don’t park there,” said Reyes. “So it’s our understanding that [the no parking sign and yellow line] was put up because there were residents who were unhappy because when we have the in-service or whatever, we have so many employees, they park here, they park there, they park everywhere. Very seldom do we have people park up and down in front of this building so that was put up because there were some issues with that.”
Reyes expressed that all they want to do is to remove both the no parking signs and yellow lines indicating that there is not parking allowed on the curb of the street. One person in the delegation grouped asked about painting a blue line instead of a yellow line, indicating that parking is only for the disabled. However, Reyes responded saying that it would be best to just not have it painted at all.
“I think we can make other accommodations to keep spots open,” said Reyes. “If we have like an awards day, we have the capability to be able of having people out there and, if I park there and get out, they need to tell me to move because fortunately I’m still in halfway decent health. We have ways that we can keep people from parking there. I don’t think that will be an issue, I just believe the two signs that say no parking can be moved, all the other goes away and we just be good neighbors. That’s, to me, the easiest thing to me.”
