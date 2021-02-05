Several local basketball players have been recognized players for their play in Class 2A Area 15 games this season.
The varsity girls and boys basketball coaches for the four teams in Class 2A Area 15 team have released their regular-season all-area girls and boys basketball teams.
Here are the players that comprised those all-area teams:
Class 2A Girls All-Area 15 Basketball Team
Kennedy Barron, Pisgah
Kolbie Bobo, NSM
Bella Bobo, Pisgah
Kaleigh Carson, Ider
Molly Heard, Pisgah
Savannah Seals, Ider
Kallie Tinker, Pisgah
Makinley Traylor, Ider
Jennifer Vega, Section
Jessi Weldon, NSM
Class 2A BoysAll-Area 15 Basketball Team
Derek Bearden, NSM
Lake Bell, NSM
Jacob Cooper, Section
Zach Cornelison, Pisgah
Alex Guinn, Section
Jacob Hendricks, Pisgah
Luke Maples, NSM
Russ Marr, NSM
Jesse Massey, Ider
Logan Patterson, Section
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.