Several local basketball players have been recognized players for their play in Class 2A Area 15 games this season.

The varsity girls and boys basketball coaches for the four teams in Class 2A Area 15 team have released their regular-season all-area girls and boys basketball teams.

Here are the players that comprised those all-area teams: 

Class 2A Girls All-Area 15 Basketball Team

Kennedy Barron, Pisgah

Kolbie Bobo, NSM

Bella Bobo, Pisgah

Kaleigh Carson, Ider

Molly Heard, Pisgah

Savannah Seals, Ider

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah

Makinley Traylor, Ider

Jennifer Vega, Section

Jessi Weldon, NSM

Class 2A BoysAll-Area 15 Basketball Team

Derek Bearden, NSM

Lake Bell, NSM

Jacob Cooper, Section

Zach Cornelison, Pisgah

Alex Guinn, Section

Jacob Hendricks, Pisgah

Luke Maples, NSM

Russ Marr, NSM

Jesse Massey, Ider

Logan Patterson, Section

