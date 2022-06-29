Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $200,000 grant to help a Stevenson industry expand and hire 30 additional employees.
The city of Stevenson will use the funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission to upgrade Adams Street, a main thoroughfare for Taylor Manufacturing and several other businesses. Taylor Manufacturing is a metal fabrication business that currently employs 75 people.
“It is always pleasing to see locally owned businesses expand and grow, creating new job opportunities for Alabamians,” said Ivey. “That is a tribute to the management and employees of Taylor Manufacturing. I am pleased to announce this grant to improve an important road and support job growth in Stevenson.
Taylor Manufacturing began operation in a previously abandoned facility and has steadily grown to meet the needs of their customers in the region. However, growth has resulted in the deterioration of Adams Street with increased traffic by heavy trucks and rigs.
Funds will be used to rehabilitate and reconstruct the 1,700-foot-long street to enable better access for plant traffic in addition to vehicles traveling to the other businesses on the street.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) administers the ARC program in Alabama.
“The Appalachian Regional Commission has on so many occasions provided funds to enable business in the ARC region to grow and provide needed jobs for people in communities like Stevenson,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and ARC with the project.”
