Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer has promoted Zackie Gant, a 20-year veteran of the police department, to captain of the patrol division. Gant replaces Greg Godfrey, who was recently promoted to major.
“Zackie brings several years of knowledge and experience to the position,” said Latimer. “His criminal investigation experience will be beneficial to the patrol division.”
Gant began his police career as a reserve at Hollywood Police Department in 1998. He was later hired as an officer and graduated from the police academy in November 2000.
He joined the Scottsboro Police Department in March 2001 as a police officer. In 2007, he moved to the detective division, starting as a sargeant and rising to lieutenant in 2018.
A 1992 graduate of Scottsboro High School, Gant said he worked in factories after school, and quickly realized it wasn’t for him. He said he is looking forward to his new job, where he will oversee 30 officers.
“I always enjoyed going out and working with the guys,” said Gant. “Helping out with traffic stops and accidents.”
Gant said he believes he brings a lot to the position after serving 14 years as an investigator.
“Building relationships with the guys is the major thing,” he said. “I am not going to micro-manage. I will make sure everyone does their job and has pride in their job.”
Gant said, after 14 years as an investigator, he thought it was time for change, to move on to something different.
“I’m excited,” he added.
