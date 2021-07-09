Bart Buchanan holds back tears as he recalls the first bicycle ride he took with the Scottsboro Tri Sport Athletic Club, taking a route, down South Broad Street in Scottsboro, the same route that would take the life of his friend, Dr. Wayne Patterson III.
Patterson was killed while riding by a vehicle on Tuesday morning, June 29. He was 65.
“I rode with that group, and it was some of the best times of my life,” said Buchanan. Buchanan credited Patterson with getting him involved in riding. He also said Patterson was always there for him.
“When I was going through a really hard time, he was one of the few people to call and check on me,” said Buchanan.
Patterson came to Scottsboro in 1982, after finishing college and dental school. And for the next 39 years, he served the area.
“It’s a little ironic that he went into dentistry,” said Jason Pierce. “Because he always made people smile.”
Patterson was a man of many talents and attributes. He competed in Iron Man triathlons, other triathlons, marathons, sprints, cycling, running and swimming.
“One of his best traits was encouraging people to exercise,” said Jack Lovelady. “There is no telling how many miles we ran, rode and swam together.”
Lovelady said he knew Patterson for at least 22 years, the beginning through triathlons.
“He was a super guy,” said Lovelady. “He would do anything in the world for you. He was just a guy you wanted to hang around.”
Not only serving in Scottsboro and Jackson County, Patterson went around the world to help people, through mission trips.
“He just loved to help people,” said Buchanan.
Jimmy Sandlin said he knew Patterson at least 20 years, being really close at times.
“Wayne was a dear friend of mine, and we spent many hours together when I was involved in the local triathlon group back in the early 2000’s,” said Sandlin.
His friends say he truly loved his wife, Mary.
“She was his whole world, and he never failed to prove, show and remind of her of that,” said Martha Smith, his sister-in-law.
Patterson loved Alabama football, was a singer, karaoke champion, dancer and award-winning carver. But above all, his friends say, he was a friend.
“He cared about everyone he came in contact with,” said Pierce. “He always had time for you.”
“He loved to help people,” added Buchanan. “He was a true friend that really cared what you were going through. He was always encouraging and positive.”
Lovelady said he misses his friend terribly.
Patterson once told his sister-in-law, “remember, if something happens to me while I’m on my bike, I was happy, and I was doing what I loved.”
“We have all lost someone, and it happens every day,” said Smith. “And this one, this will hurt for a very long time for a lot of people.”
